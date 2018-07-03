LeBron to join NBA Lakers in $154m deal

LOS ANGELES: LeBron James is to join the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-year $154 million deal, his agents said Sunday, ending months of frenzied speculation about the NBA superstar’s next career move. The blockbuster contract sends the 33-year-old four-time NBA Most Valuable Player to one of the league’s most iconic clubs, adding to the legacy of such legends as Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson. James is considered a rival of retired Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan for the title of greatest player in NBA history. However, he had endured frustration with the Cleveland Cavaliers, culminating in last month’s clean sweep defeat to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. James and the Cavaliers have been beaten in three out of four NBA Finals against the Warriors since 2015.