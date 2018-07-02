Firing by candidate’s gunmen angers protesting tribesmen

LANDIKOTAL: The guards of a candidate fired into the air in Lowara Mena area in Jamrud tehsil when Mulagori residents chanted slogans against ex-MNA Shah Jee Gul Afridi who is contesting for NA-43 to record their protest against him.

Haji Gul Mulagori, a resident of Lowara Mena, told The News by phone that they had set up their protest camp in the area to record their protest against former federal minister Noorul Haq Qadri, fielded by the PTI, and former MNA Shah Jee Gul Afridi. He said they hoisted black flags at various places in Mulagori area and asked the residents to participate in the protest camp.

He pointed out that Noorul Haq Qadri along with his supporters passed by their protest camp when they raised slogans to record their protest.

He said that after Noorul Haq’s convoy, another group led by Shah Jee Gul Afridi came there. “When the residents went close to Shah Jee Gul’s vehicle, his gunmen tore our black flags and also fired shots into the air,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mulagori tribesmen said they had also hoisted black flags on their homes and would not support Shah Jee Gul Afridi in the coming election.

When contacted, Assistant Commissioner Jamrud, Zahid Usman Kakakhel, who is also the returning officer, said that he was investigating the incident. He said nobody would be allowed to block any candidate from the election campaign anywhere in the constituency.

He said he was in contact with the residents to help ensure peaceful election.

A large number of people gathered on the Lowara Mena road after the incident. On the assurance of another candidate Shermat Khan Afridi, the protesters winded up their protest and dispersed peacefully.