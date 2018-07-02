Nankana to witness tough contest between PML-N, PTI

NANKANA SAHIB: The election campaign Sunday kicked off with full enthusiasm across the district. The district is comprised of two National Assembly and four provincial assembly seats.

There are 783220 registered voters in the district, including 443131 male and 3400899 female. At least 657 polling stations and 1747 polling booths would be established in the district. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier district Nankana was comprised of three National Assembly and five provincial assembly seats during the elections of 2008 and 2013.

The political party tickets, groups and clans would play a vital role in the elections. Eleven candidates are contesting in the NA-117 constituency. Whereas, four candidates Arshad Sahi, Shazia Cheema, Nazia Cheema Chroma and Shakeelur Rehman have taken back their nomination papers.

Ten candidates are contesting in the NA-118 constituency. Whereas, three candidates Rana Jamil Hasan, Rana Zulqarnain and Ali Hasan have taken back their nomination papers. At least 13 candidates are contesting in the PP-131 constituency while four candidates have taken back their nomination papers.

At least 17 candidates are contesting in the PP-132 constituency. Likewise, 23 candidates are contesting in the PP-133 constituency while three candidates have taken back their nomination papers. Sixteen candidates are contesting in the PP-134 constituency while seven candidates have taken back their nomination papers. Tough competition is likely on both seats of the National Assembly.

The condition of PPP is quite pathetic in Nankana district, which was considered the mini Larkana of PPP in the past. There would be a tough contest between the PTI, PML-N and independent candidates in the district.