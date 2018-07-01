Sun July 01, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
July 1, 2018

PPP’s Faisal Kundi withdraws in favour of PTI candidate

TANK: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate and former deputy speaker of National Assembly Faisal Kareem Kundi on Saturday quit the race for NA-37, Tank in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Habibullah Khan Kundi.

Asad Mahmood, son of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rehman, is also in the run from the same constituency. Faisal Kundi had submitted his nomination papers from NA-37, NA-38 and NA-39. The NA-37 (Tank) is a constituency for the National Assembly of Pakistan.

