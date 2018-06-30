Sat June 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Seemal protests outside Imran's residence

LAHORE: Former MPA of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) Seemal Kamran on Friday staged a protest outside the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for supporting Raja Basharat, former law minister from PP-14, Rawalpindi. Seemal, who is now part of PTI, also tried to stop the vehicle of PTI chairman, but security men deployed at Zaman Park intervened and stopped her from blocking the road. Seemal Kamran also claims to be the wife of Raja Basharat.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar