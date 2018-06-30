Seemal protests outside Imran's residence

LAHORE: Former MPA of Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) Seemal Kamran on Friday staged a protest outside the residence of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for supporting Raja Basharat, former law minister from PP-14, Rawalpindi. Seemal, who is now part of PTI, also tried to stop the vehicle of PTI chairman, but security men deployed at Zaman Park intervened and stopped her from blocking the road. Seemal Kamran also claims to be the wife of Raja Basharat.