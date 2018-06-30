‘Govt to close down inactive companies’

LAHORE: A meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Minister Dr Hasan Askari on Friday decided to close down inactive and public sector companies in the province.

According to a handout, the performance of public sector companies and other issues were reviewed in detail in the meeting held at Chief Minister’s Office. It was decided to close down non-operational companies in Punjab after fulfilling all legal requirements, rules and regulations and after getting NOC from the NAB.

The meeting also decided that the caretaker government would extend cooperation to the NAB, Punjab, with regard to public sector companies. It was decided that a comprehensive strategy would be designed to bring necessary balance in the salaries of officers and employees of public sector departments. The meeting proposed giving deputation allowance to government officers and employees posting in companies so as to lessen the fiscal burden on government exchequer.