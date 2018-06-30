40mm rain partially inundates Sialkot areas

SIALKOT: The city, cantonment area and adjoining rural areas received more than 40mm of rain in short intervals on Friday.

The rain started at 03:00 am and continued for most of the day. Meanwhile, Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattoo visited different rain-affected areas of the city and monitored the de-watering measures of the Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) and Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC).

The Met sources have forecast more rain in the upper areas of River Chenab which could cause low level flood on Saturday (today) in the river and other seasonal nullahs in the district. The DC has put all the departments concerned on alert. On Friday afternoon, flow of water in Chenab, Munawar Tavi and Jammu Tavi rivers and Aaik and Palkhu nullahs was recorded as normal.