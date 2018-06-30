Sat June 30, 2018
June 30, 2018

SJC hearing of complaint against Justice Siddiqui on July 7

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) has fixed hearing of a complaint against Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Judge Islamabad High Court before the Supreme Judicial Council on Saturday, 7th of July at 11am in the Conference Room, Supreme Court Building, Islamabad, says a notice issued on Friday.

The reference was filed by Ali Anwar Gopang, a former officer of the Capital Development Authority (CDA). According to the reference, Justice Siddiqui got allotted a bungalow through the PM’s Secretariat by using his influence.

It said that the judge then rejected the house and got another house allotted in a posh sector of Islamabad. The house was earlier in the use of Tariq Aziz, principal secretary to former president Pervez Musharraf.

According to the reference, Justice Siddiqui, by using his political nexus, influenced the CDA to repair/renovate the official house, which cost the authority more than Rs120 million, despite the fact that it was on the pool of Public Works Department (PWD) and the wear and tear of the house was also that department’s responsibility. Conceding to the pressure from Justice Siddiqui, the PWD had told the CDA that they had no objection on the repair of the house by the authority, it said.

