Pakistani auto brand catches foreign competitors off guard

LAHORE: Guard Group introduced auto brands to fight off foreign competition in the local market. It is also into production of lubricants and hybrid seeds. Here are the excerpts of an interview with the group’s Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik.

Q: What is the secret of Guard’s success?

A: Our family remained focused on manufacturing. We never indulged into any speculative business. We have never invested in real estate or gold. We never accumulated dollars or ventured into stock market operations. Our business also suffers when there is a slump in the market, but we put in more efforts to keep up our growth even in the testing times.

Today we are the exclusive supplier of oil and air filters to the original equipment manufacturers as well as auto aftermarket. We are also the largest supplier of hybrid rice seed in Pakistan and recently ventured into exports.

Q: How did the company manage to compete with internationally-reputed auto brands?

A: We produced better quality filters at very competitive prices. Today almost all cars, motorcycles, tractors or vans assembled in Pakistan use Guard filters. Our quality has been approved by the foreign principals of all automobile brands in Pakistan.

We annually save billions of dollars in import bill as our filters are the befitting substitute of imports. We supply around half a million filters to the car manufacturers in the country, over one million to motorcycle manufacturers and 60,000 filters to tractor manufacturers. Aftermarket sales are in several millions as oil filters are changed every month. The renowned global auto car brands approved our quality.

Q: Guard’s agriculture division also appears to be a success story. How do you see?

A: We owe this success to untiring efforts and faith of my younger brother Shahzad Malik. We are pioneers in hybrid seed technology in Pakistan. Through research and in collaboration with the Chinese companies we introduced hybrid rice varieties that produce three times more crop than the normal ones.

The technology is alleviating poverty in rural Sindh and boosted exports to Philippines. We are expanding our capacities to fulfill the hybrid seed demand of China as well.

Q: How has the group fared over the last couple of decades?

A: My father started the journey six decades back from a small shop. I, being the eldest son, had to do the legworks at the beginning. I used to visit every nook and corner of the country carrying samples of our air and oil filters. We established trust under the guidance of our father who never compromised on quality of the product and production efficiency. We are four brothers and each was assigned a specific job. It was in my father’s life that the third generation of the family was inducted in the organisation. The scope of business was also enlarged.

We are also the leader in brake oil. Our young and energetic third generation introduced making of brake shoes and discs. All my sons and nephews are foreign qualified professionals. They are gradually taking over the reins of the business from the second generation.

Q: How will you define your past and present roles in building the empire?

A: After the death of my father I was elected as the group chairman. I have confined myself to the advisory role. Youngsters take the business decision. We are, in fact, anxiously waiting for our fourth generation to join us that will ensure our long-term survival. My father pushed me to set an example for my brothers. I started participation in trade associations. I have been the president of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry and president of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry. I am currently the senior vice president of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Chamber of Commerce and Industry.