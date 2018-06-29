Grey-listing of Pakistan unfortunate, says Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani Thursday said the placing of Pakistan in the grey list by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was unfortunate and can serve as a disincentive for the state fighting against terrorism.

“Pakistan, its armed forces, people and civil armed forces have paid a price which no one else has in the world in the fight against terrorism. Such an action smacks of bias and an attempt to intimidate the state of Pakistan,” he said in a statement issued here.

He emphasised that the caretaker finance minister before proceeding to Paris should have taken the Senate into confidence as such a step would have given the Parliament’s legitimacy to an un-elected government. “The delegation accompanying the finance minister should have comprised of the chairmen of the standing committees of finance and interior of the Senate,” he said.