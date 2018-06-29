Fri June 29, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 29, 2018

Twin City Tennis begins on July 1

ISLAMABAD: The Engro Foods Twin City Tennis Championship will be held here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts from July 2-7.

Events to be contested in the championship include men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, under-18, under-14, under-10, 45-plus doubles and 60-plus doubles.

The ceremony for draws will be held at 5pm on July 1. Rashid Ali will be the tournament referee while Fazl-e-Subhan will be tournament director and Hassan Baig (DG Civil Aviation Authority) will be chairman tournament committee.

Fazl-e-Subhan, who is also the chief executive of the complex, thanked Hassan Baig and Engro Foods for their support and patronage.

