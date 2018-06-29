Twin City Tennis begins on July 1

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Engro Foods Twin City Tennis Championship will be held here at the Islamabad Tennis Complex courts from July 2-7.
Events to be contested in the championship include men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, under-18, under-14, under-10, 45-plus doubles and 60-plus doubles.
The ceremony for draws will be held at 5pm on July 1. Rashid Ali will be the tournament referee while Fazl-e-Subhan will be tournament director and Hassan Baig (DG Civil Aviation Authority) will be chairman tournament committee.
Fazl-e-Subhan, who is also the chief executive of the complex, thanked Hassan Baig and Engro Foods for their support and patronage.
