Official says work on BRT buses station underway

PESHAWAR: The work on the parking shades for the buses under the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project is in the final stages, an official said.

Project Coordinator for the BRT, Khalid Mukhtiar, said that work on completion of the bus depot continued round-the-clock at the Chamkani point. He said the heavy machinery had been brought and hundreds labourers deployed for the early completion of the depot at the Chamkani point. Besides Bus Depot, he stated, the work on the completion of buses station was also under way at the Chamkani point. The BRT is a joint venture of three construction companies including Chaudhry Ahmad Latif and Sons (Calsons), CR21G and Maqbool and Sons.

The official said they continued work round-the-clock for an early completion of the project as majority of the roads are cleared for the traffic. The project coordinator said that installation of guarders in most parts of the project including Saddar Cantonment area had been started. He said that the caretaker provincial government had also issued directives for release of funds to the contractors for early completion of the project.

The mega project launched by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led provincial government is expected to overcome the problem of public transport in the city and ease traffic congestion.

An official of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) told The News that the work on the BRT was being carried out on a war footing basis. He said the workforce had three shifts to complete the project in the shortest possible time.