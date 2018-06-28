Thu June 28, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
June 28, 2018

Wackenhut CEO, COO appointed

KARACHI: Pathfinder Group, one of the country’s largest integrated security services provider, on Wednesday announced the appointments of two top officials at one of its key companies.

A statement said Maj Gen (Retd) Shakeel Hussain and Bilal Bin Shahid Niazi had been appointed as chief executive officer and chief operating officer of Wackenhut Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, respectively.

Wackenhut Pakistan was incorporated in December 1992 as a “Private Limited Company”. Its core business is to provide “Cash-in-Transit” and “ATM Replenishment” Service.

After serving for three years as DG Anti Narcotic Force (ANF) Pakistan, Maj Gen (Retd) Shakeel Hussain retired from the army in 2012 and joined the Pathfinder Group in 2013.

Bilal Bin Shahid Niazi, has been working with the Pathfinder Group since 2007. Niazi is also a graduate of Pakistan Military Academy.

