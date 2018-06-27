Wed June 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tennis: Muzammil downs India’s Sandeep

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza moved into the second round of Sri Lanka Future III event beating Indian VM Sandeep 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in his opening match.The victory against Indian earned Muzammil important ITF points as well a place in the second round where he would meet another Indian Nitin Kumar Sinha. Nitin beat second seed Frenchman Thomas Brechemer 6-3, 6-1. Muzammil will be up against Nitin in the second round Wednesday.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar