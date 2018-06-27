Tennis: Muzammil downs India’s Sandeep

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Muzammil Murtaza moved into the second round of Sri Lanka Future III event beating Indian VM Sandeep 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 in his opening match.The victory against Indian earned Muzammil important ITF points as well a place in the second round where he would meet another Indian Nitin Kumar Sinha. Nitin beat second seed Frenchman Thomas Brechemer 6-3, 6-1. Muzammil will be up against Nitin in the second round Wednesday.
