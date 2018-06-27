PFA operation against sale of adulterated milk

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Tuesday launched a grand operation against milkmen selling adulterated milk in the province.

The operation was launched on the directions of PFA Director General Noor ul Amin Mengal. A PFA spokesperson said the authority checked 160,000 litres of milk being carried on vehicles for supplying in different cities of Punjab from dairy farms. He said PFA disposed of 11,287 litres of chemical and water contaminated milk across Punjab. Special dairy safety teams of PFA under the supervision of veterinary specialists held screening pickets on entry points of 144 tehsils of 36 districts.