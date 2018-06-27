MOU for Pak chapter of Diplomat Business Club signed

DUBAI: The London and UAE based prestigious Diplomat Business Club (Diplomat International Forum) has entered into a strategic alliance with Nutshell Forum, a Corporate Pakistan Group to start the Pakistan Chapter of Diplomat Business Club. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between both sides at the Dubai’s iconic Emirates Towers.

The Pakistan chapter of the Diplomat Business Club will bring together highly distinguished personalities from all sections of the society.

In a meeting after signing the MOU, President, Diplomat Business Club and Diplomat International Forum, Ambassador Javed Malik and Founder of Nutshell Forum Muhammad Azfar Ahsan agreed on a strategy to position the Diplomat Business Club (Pakistan Chapter) as the country’s most prestigious networking club. It would bring together diplomats, government ministers, governors, business leaders, key decision makers and other distinguished members of the community.

The Club is a non-political initiative that would organize exclusive networking events, seminars, discussions and summits to Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi and other cities of Pakistan, whereas members will also have the opportunity to attend the Diplomat Business Club events globally.

Speaking about the initiative, the President of Diplomat Business Club, Ambassador Javed Malik said: “The Club is delighted to collaborate with the Nutshell Forum Corporate Pakistan Group who have done some excellent events across Pakistan, and I am happy to welcome, Muhammad Azfar Ahsan as our Vice President – Pakistan Chapter.

He said “the strategic alliance between Diplomat Business Club and Nutshell Forum and Corporate Pakistan Group would be a milestone to bring together the “Who’s Who of Pakistan and promote a positive and vibrant Pakistan to the world”. The newly appointed Vice President and Country Head (Pakistan Chapter), Muhammad Azfar Ahsan while thanking the President, said “with our wealth of experience in organizing some of the best summits and networking events of national intelligentsia across Pakistan, we are confident that this milestone MOU with the Diplomat Business Club to initiate its Pakistan Chapter will truly position it as Pakistan’s most prestigious Business and Social Networking Club comprising eminent personalities from all sections of the community. He said the launching event of the Diplomat Business Club will be held soon after the general elections in the Federal Capital followed by high profile events in Lahore and Karachi.