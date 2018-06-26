Tue June 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Diya FC, Karachi victorious in women soccer

LAHORE: Diya Football Club (FC) thrashed Young Rising Stars 9-0 in a match of the Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women Football Championship at the MTFA ground on Monday.

x
Advertisement

The Diya FC started aggressively and achieved the lead in the second minute through Ameerah Haq. Ameerah played brilliantly and netted five goals including a hat-trick. The other scorers were Maheen Javaid (2), Zunaira Shah and Rabia Javed. In another match Karachi United defeated Abbottabad Warriors 4-0. Scorers for Karachi were Houda (2),Nadia and Fariha.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar