Diya FC, Karachi victorious in women soccer

LAHORE: Diya Football Club (FC) thrashed Young Rising Stars 9-0 in a match of the Shahlyla Baloch National Under-16 Women Football Championship at the MTFA ground on Monday.

The Diya FC started aggressively and achieved the lead in the second minute through Ameerah Haq. Ameerah played brilliantly and netted five goals including a hat-trick. The other scorers were Maheen Javaid (2), Zunaira Shah and Rabia Javed. In another match Karachi United defeated Abbottabad Warriors 4-0. Scorers for Karachi were Houda (2),Nadia and Fariha.