PML-N announces more candidates

LAHORE: After choosing to leave the constituencies where Ch Nisar is contesting from unguarded primary list, the PML-N decided to field candidates against him in the supplementary list of its ticket-holders from both NA-59 and NA-63.

The supplementary list too, however, failed in declaring the candidates contesting on the provincial assembly seats from Lahore, majority of them are still officially undecided while candidates were campaigning in confusion and uncertainty.

Experts believe that it could be a smart move to double the campaign intensity; others say it can backfire, once the finalists are announced and rejected ones decide to play the spoilers’ role.

Rawalpindi: NA-59 Raja Qamarul Islam, PP-12 Faisal Qayyum Malik, PP-13 Ch Sarfraz Afzal. NA-63 Sardar Mumtaz Khan, PP-19 Zeeshan Siddique Butt, PP-20 Raja Sarfraz Asghar, PP-14 Usama Chaudhry.

Chakwal: NA-64 Major (retd) Tahir Iqbal, PP-21 Sultan Haider Ali Khan,PP-22 Tanvir Aslam, NA-65 Sardar Faiz Khan Tamman, PP-23 Zulfiqar Ali Khan and PP-24 Shehryar Malik.

Khushab: NA-93 Sumaira Malik, PP-83 Malik Asif Bhatti, PP- 84 Malik Waris M. Kallu, NA-94 Malik Shakir Bashir Awan and PP-82 Karam Elahi Bandial.

Faisalabad: PP-99 Rana Shoaib Idrees, PP-100 Iffat Mairaj Awan, NA-109 Mian Abdul Mannan and PP-115 Rana Ali Abbas Khan.

Toba Tek Singh: PP-118 Khalid Javed Warraich and PP-119 Abdul Qadeer Alvi Awan.

Sheikhupura: PP-141 Mehmoodul Haq and PP-142 Ishtiaq Ahmed.

Pakpattan: NA-145 Raza Maneka, PP-191 Mian Muhammad Hayat Maneka, PP-192 Mian Naveed and PP-193 Mansab Dogar.

Multan: PP-218 Malik Zafar Raan and PP-219 Rana Muhammad Iqbal Siraj.

Bahawalnagar: PP-240 Ch Jamil, NA-168 Ehsanul Haq Bajwa, PP-241 Kashif Mehmood, PP-242 Zahid Akram, NA-169 Noorul Hassan Tanveer, PP-243 Dr Mazhar and PP-244 Muhammad Arshad.

Rahim Yar Khan: NA-175 Ch Masood and NA-176 Sh Fayyazuddin.

Muzzafargarh: PP-273 Shahid Gabol and PP-274 Muhammad Abdullah Badani.