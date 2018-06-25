TNFJ wants Jannatul Baqi shrines restoration

PESHAWAR: The activists of Tehrik Nifaz-e- Fiqah-e-Jafaria (TNFJ) took out a procession to demand the restoration of shrines at Jannatul Baqi.

The procession was taken out on the directives of TNFJ chief Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosvi.

Led by Agha Abbas Ali Kiyani, Sardar Abul Hassan Qizalbash, Syed Musa Raza, Syed Azhar Ali Kazmi and others, members of Mukhtar Force, Mukhtar Organization, Mukhtar Students Organization, Ibrahim Scouts, Mukhtar Generation and people belonging to other schools-of-thought participated in the protest procession in large number.

Holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands, the rally appeared from the Imambargah Sardar Ali Gul at Mohallah Rasi Wattan Church Road and gathered at Chowk Shaheedaan in Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

Addressing the rally, Syed Musa Raza said that sacred places, including Jannatul Baqi and Jannatul Muala should be restored to their original shape.