Teenage boy arrested for rape attempt on minor girl

A minor girl was rescued by her father during a rape attempt by a teenage boy in Tipu Sultan area on Sunday.

The father, a labourer who lives in Umer Colony, told police that after returning from work on Saturday, he learnt his six-year-old daughter had gone out to purchase sweets and had not returned as yet.

He left the house to look for her and found her in the bushes with a 14-year-old boy from his neighbourhood identified as Younus. The father grabbed the boy, and soon residents of the area gathered and thrashed him. They then called police to the scene.

Station House Officer Nawaz Brohi of Tipu Sultan Police Station said the boy was taken into custody and an FIR for attempted rape was registered. He added that medical examinations of both the girl and the boy were conducted.

According to the initial medical report, it was established that no sexual activity had taken place. Further investigations are under way.

Teenage girl recovered

A police investigation unit in East Zone claimed to have recovered an abducted teenage girl from the interior of Sindh on Saturday. According to the police, a case was registered by Saleem Khan at Sachal Police Station a few days ago regarding the kidnapping of his daughter Saba from Sachal Goth.

The complainant suspected Mashooq Ali to be behind the abduction. Upon investigating the matter, the suspect was tracked down in District Khairpur. Based on the information gathered, the police carried out a raid and safely recovered the girl from Kandhkot. However, the accused managed to escape. Further investigations are under way.