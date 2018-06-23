Nigerian intelligence arrests two IS ‘commanders’

ABUJA: Nigeria’s secret police says it has arrested two suspected commanders of a Boko Haram splinter group for allegedly plotting to carry out violent attacks in the country. The Department of State Services (DSS) said in a statement on Thursday that two “commanders” of the Islamic State in West Africa (ISWA) were arrested outside the capital Abuja on May 5. A third suspect was detained in the northeastern state of Bauchi on April 28. “The suspects were discovered to have concluded plans to not only perpetuate the ideals of the movement in the area, but to, in collaboration with Boko Haram, carry out heinous violent attacks on innocent persons,” the statement read, Four other suspected Boko Haram members, including two specialist bomb-makers, were also arrested, it added. The DSS has made previous announcements the arrests of suspected ISWA and Boko Haram members.