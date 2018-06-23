Kohat to have international standard museum

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker government has approved a summary to establish an international standard museum in the Kohat district.

The Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had forwarded a summary to the then former chief minister Pervez Khattak for the establishment of a museum as part of its policy to set up such facilities in all the districts of the province.

Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has approved the summary paving the way for the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums to include the project in the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal 2018-19.

Nawazuddin, a research officer at the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, said that they had forwarded the summary to the provincial government for the establishment of a museum in Kohat.

He said that the directorate had hired the services of a consultancy for Rs5 million.

The official said the directorate had forwarded the summary to the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government and it took time to reach the chief minister after approval from the reverent quarters.

He said the museum would be constructed in the urban area of Kohat to enable the locals and visitors to have an easy access to the facility.

The official said the construction of the building of the museum would be included in the next ADP to sanction funds for the purpose. He added that the artefacts of historical importance would be showcased at the facility. He said the directorate had established 12 museums across the province so far, adding three each had been set up in Peshawar and Chitral districts while remaining were set up in other six districts of the province.

The official said that the construction work on the building of a Museum in Abbottabad district had been completed and artefacts and other objects of artistic, cultural and historical importance would be put on display next year. Nawazuddin said the building of the Museum was constructed with a total cost of Rs60 million, adding they were also planning to establish a museum in Dera Ismail Khan as well.