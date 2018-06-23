Khursheed’s nomination forms challenged

SUKKUR: The accepted nomination forms of Syed Khursheed Shah, Faryal Talpur and others have been challenged. According to reports, Muhammad Qasim, resident of the Kandhra, Sukkur, in the appellate court challenged the accepted nomination papers of the former opposition leader in National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, a candidate of NA-206 Sukkur, here on Friday. He maintained that Khursheed Shah had concealed his assets. He told the appellate court that Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah had illegally obtained assets worth billions of rupees and transferred his assets, which include agricultural lands, plots, cotton factories, rice mill of Shikarpur and bank accounts to his wives, Talat Bibi and Gulnaz Bibi. He told the court that it is interesting that the wives of Khursheed Shah seemed wealthier than their husband. He requested the appellate court to declare him disqualified for lifetime. The appellate court summoned the candidate and officials of FBR, State Bank, NAB, DC Sukkur and DC Shikarpur and also other concerned officials on Tuesday. Moreover, Qadir Bakhsh also challenged the accepted nomination form of Faryal Talpur for PS-10 Larkana, in which he requested the appellate court to declare Faryal Talpur’s nomination form null and void and to disqualify her for lifetime, because she had concealed her assets.