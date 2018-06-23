JS Bank, MJSF organises Iftar for underprivileged

Karachi: JS Bank in collaboration with its charitable partner, Mahvash & Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF) organized Iftars for underprivileged people in 21 cities nationwide during Ramazan.

Moving beyond commercial considerations, JS Bank strives to serve the community in which it operates through continual social responsibility initiatives and activities. As part of these efforts, the Bank has arranged Iftars for disadvantaged individuals on an annual basis since 2013 resulting in half a million meals served in total.

Committed to giving back to the nation, JS Bank is working towards providing a better and brighter tomorrow for the people of Pakistan.****