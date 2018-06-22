Unidentified assailants open fire on PHC team

LAHORE: Unidentified assailants attacked the anti-quackery teams of the Punjab Healthcare Commission in two incidents on Thursday.

According to a press release issued here, the PHC officers were returning in their official vehicle from Gujjar Colony, Chandaroy Road, Lahore, after sealing businesses of quacks when unidentified motorcycle riders opened fire on their vehicle. The driver sped the car to safety.

The second incident took place in Farooqabad, Sheikhupura, when the supporters of a quack, Yasir, attacked a PHC team, which was about to close down his quackery outlet. The police stations of the respective areas had registered FIRs.

PHC Chief Operating Officer Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan said the crackdown on quacks would be continued, and the teams would keep on working in the field. Moreover, the PHC has written a letter to the inspector general of police, Punjab, to provide security to the field teams.

Despite the attacks on the teams, the PHC sealed 45 quackery businesses, which included 17 in Lahore, 16 in Kasur and 12 in Sheikhupura. In Lahore, Al-Noor Clinic, Hashim Fazal Elahi Naqshbandi Clinic, Mian Hadi Jorr, Aslam Clinic, Abdul Wasi Clinic, AH Naseem Clinic, Muhammad Saleem Jarrah, Sohail Clinic, Chishti Sabri Shifa Khana, Nazir Clinic, Bilal Clinic, Javed Iqbal Clinic, Rizwan Clinic, Al-Saudia Clinic, Imran Clinic, Ali Dental Clinic and Awais Clinic were closed down.

anti-dengue activities: Punjab Health Minister Dr Jawad Sajid has directed the health department, relevant organisations and the district administration in the province to proactively continue anti-dengue activities in sensitive districts as per previous practice and procedure.

No leniency will be tolerated in this regard as breeding hotspots of dengue mosquitoes can be increased and, therefore, full attention should be given to dengue surveillance. He issued these directions while presiding over the first meeting of cabinet committee for anti-dengue here on Thursday, according to a handout issued here. Special secretary primary & secondary health Dr Faisal Zahoor, chairman dengue experts advisory group Prof Faisal Masood, member DEAG Dr Somia Iqtidar, Prof Waseem Akram, Additional DG (dengue control) Dr Saeed Ahmed Ghumman, Deputy Secretary (primary health) Dr Yadullah, CEO (health) Lahore Dr Shehnaz, senior representatives of different departments including the PITB were present.

Prof Faisal Masood said dengue disease is moving from urban areas to suburban localities and, therefore, scope of dengue surveillance is needed to be further extended by district administrations in Punjab.

Dr Saeed Ghumman gave a briefing about the situation of dengue in the province and said decline in dengue related activities has been witnessed by some departments and districts which is a matter of concern. Health Minister said that decline in anti-dengue activities will not be tolerated and added that dengue surveillance and case response should continue as like the past. In cities and areas where such activities are less, the same should be improved and awareness campaigns should be launched to raise public awareness against the disease of dengue, he said.