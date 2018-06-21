Former Irish bank chief jailed over crisis-era fraud

DUBLIN: A judge on Wednesday jailed a former head of Anglo Irish Bank for six years for carrying out fraud at the start of the world financial crisis a decade ago. David Drumm, 51, had at an earlier hearing been found guilty of fraud and false accounting at the bank, whose rapid fall from grace epitomised Ireland’s own financial collapse. Ahead of sentencing, the court on Wednesday heard from the defence that Drumm had acknowledged a “huge error in judgement” over the 7.2 billion-euro fraud. Judge Karen O’Connor, sitting at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, stressed that Drumm was not being jailed for “the financial crisis”, instead “only for the two specific offences for which he has been convicted”.