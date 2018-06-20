Painting exhibition on Friday

Islamabad: Raked Reveries,’ a two-person show by Riaz Rafi and Ayesha Siddiqui will be inaugurated by Ambassador of Germany, Martin Kobler on Friday (June 22) at Gallery 6 at 6 p.m, says a press release.

Raked Reveries brings together two prominent abstract expressionistic artists of Pakistan - Riaz Rafi and Ayesha Siddiqui. Both paint distinctly different subjects but have similarity in using bright colours and bold strokes, creating dazzling compositions in reverie - a state of dreamy meditation with imaginary visionary ideas.

Riaz Rafi has Masters in Journalism but chose art as his profession and has been painting and exhibiting regularly for more than 25 years. He continues to experiment and his recent work has figures in abstraction, creating an alluring dreamy state with stimulating textures and colours.

Ayesha Siddiqui has a doctoral degree in Fine Arts from the University of Punjab and gained popularity for abstract works exploring ideas of concealment and camouflage. In this exhibition, she demonstrates her love for nature with surrealistic landscapes in experimental forms and unusual colours.