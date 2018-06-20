For the love of football

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The FIFA World Cup 2018 has commenced in Russia. Like other countries, Pakistan is also witnessing a football fever.
In this regard, football fans would like to request KE to reschedule the loadshedding hours in such a way that power remains available during the matches. In this way, fans will be able to watch games and have a good time.
Sohail Ahmed Saqib
Karachi
