Wed June 20, 2018
Newspost

June 20, 2018

For the love of football

The FIFA World Cup 2018 has commenced in Russia. Like other countries, Pakistan is also witnessing a football fever.

In this regard, football fans would like to request KE to reschedule the loadshedding hours in such a way that power remains available during the matches. In this way, fans will be able to watch games and have a good time.

Sohail Ahmed Saqib

Karachi

