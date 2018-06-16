Asfandyar condoles demise of NYO chief

PESHAWAR: President of ANP Asfandyar Wali Khanhas expressed grief over the demise of President National Youth Organization (NYO) Charsadda Chapter Shah Hussain Sangeen and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

In a statement here he prayed Allah Almighty to rest thedeparted soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the aggrieved family tobear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.

Late Sangeen was a precious asset of the Pukhtun Student Federation and NYO and his services for the cause of Pukhtuns were commendable.He paid rich tributes to the services of Late Sangeen Khan and held his death as a great loss for the NYO.