US restaurant chain in hijab row orders diversity training

LOS ANGELES: A California restaurant chain accused of kicking out customers because they were Muslim is to offer free drinks for the end of Ramazan and undergo diversity training, campaigners said on Thursday.

The Urth Caffe branch in Laguna Beach was sued by seven women who alleged they were removed in April 2016 because they were wearing hijabs, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

"My friends and I took this stand to see change and ensure that any type of discriminatory conduct is never accepted or tolerated," Sara Farsakh, one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement from the ACLU.

"I’m glad this has led to a positive result and I’m hopeful what happened to us will not be repeated again."

The group of friends, six of whom were wearing Muslim hijab headscarves, say they were enjoying coffee and dessert when the manager told them to leave because they were violating the 45-minute peak-time seating limit.

The women pointed to numerous empty tables and a nearby group, none of whom were wearing hijabs, who had not been asked to leave despite being seated longer.

The Muslim friends questioned their treatment and the restaurant called the police, who told the women they would have to go.

"Today’s agreement demonstrates that rising hostility towards Muslims across the country is not inevitable," said Mohammed Tajsar, staff attorney at the ACLU’s Southern California branch.