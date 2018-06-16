Zimbabwe Cricket assures players of salaries by end of July

HARARE, Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe Cricket have undertaken to pay all outstanding salaries of players by the end of July, a month after the players’ deadline.

The players threatened to “review their availability for selection” if their initial deadline wasn’t met, which threatens to derail next month’s T20 triangular series involving Australia and Pakistan.

The series is slated to be held between June 28 to July 8 in Bulawayo and Harare.

In a letter addressed to the players, newly-appointed ZC consultant Vince van der Bijl has reiterated the board’s commitment to “pay all outstanding monies up to your June salary by 25 July and July salary by end of July.”

The letter also states the timeline is “conservative” and that ZC are “hopeful” of making payments sooner. The board is also hopeful of paying the Sri Lanka tour fees by the end of June.