Two charged in France over ‘plot to attack gay people’

PARIS: Two men have been charged in France on suspicion of planning an attack in the name of the Islamic State group which sources close to the investigation said may have targeted gay people.

Sources said the men, aged 21 and 22, were arrested on Saturday by investigators from the domestic intelligence agency DGSI in the Seine-et-Marne region east of Paris. Searches found knives, incendiary devices and Islamic State propaganda material in their possession, a source said.

"Their plan was still ill-defined at this stage, but there were elements to suggest they planned to attack homosexuals," one source added. France remains on high alert following a string of Jihadist attacks over the past three years that have killed more than 240 people.