Lahore hosts POA, PSB and federations key meeting today

KARACHI: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and national federations will put their heads together at Lahore on Wednesday (today) to give final touches to the strength of the national contingent which will be featuring in the 18th Asian Games slated to be held in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2.

“Yes we will hold a meeting today to discuss strength and other issues,” Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Secretary General Khalid Mehmood told The News on Tuesday. The federations would also present their working sheets which they have prepared to justify the selection of their athletes for the continent’s major extravaganza. It is also expected that Director National Federations and Media Mohammad Azam Dar would also attend the meeting. This is the second time in a week that the meeting is being held to decide the things about the Asiad.

Earlier, on June 6 such a meeting had been held at the Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. The Board had vowed that only those athletes would be backed who would either be in the medal zone or very close to it. It is expected that the PSB would reduce the strength of various squads. Pakistan will feature in 28 sports disciplines in the Asiad.