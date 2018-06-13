MoST to establish S&T Park next year

Islamabad : Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has planned to establish Science and Technology Park and three to four Incubation centres at its Research and Development organisation involving industry to make it successful intervention.

For the purpose the ministry will interact with other strategic research and development organisations like Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission and NESCOM, SUPARCO, HMC, PAF Kamra and DESTO to come up with joint proposals.

The collaboration would come up with translating defence and S&T capability into some solid products and transform the overall scene of product/technology development, official sources told APP.

Some other focus areas of MoST will be capacity building of staff in public sector Research and Development organisations through PhD scholarships and training, rationalisation of salaries and pay package of Research and Development staff in public sector organisations, they informed.

Moreover, they added, funding of developing project is also on priority of Ministry which are based on outcome of product development and its commercialisation as well as innovative public-private investment models for transitioning technology out of public-sector Labs.