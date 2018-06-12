PBBA holds its elections

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Elections of Punjab Bodybuilding Association (PBBA) were held here the other day for the next term of four years. Office- bearers elected were: President: Malik Faiz Rasool; Secretary: General Sh Farooq Iqbal; Treasurer: Muhammad Naseer. In all representatives of 27 affiliated Districts Association of PBBA were present. Walayat Ali Shah was named as representative for Punjab Sports Board.
LAHORE: Elections of Punjab Bodybuilding Association (PBBA) were held here the other day for the next term of four years. Office- bearers elected were: President: Malik Faiz Rasool; Secretary: General Sh Farooq Iqbal; Treasurer: Muhammad Naseer. In all representatives of 27 affiliated Districts Association of PBBA were present. Walayat Ali Shah was named as representative for Punjab Sports Board.
Comments