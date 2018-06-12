Tue June 12, 2018
Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2018

PBBA holds its elections

LAHORE: Elections of Punjab Bodybuilding Association (PBBA) were held here the other day for the next term of four years. Office- bearers elected were: President: Malik Faiz Rasool; Secretary: General Sh Farooq Iqbal; Treasurer: Muhammad Naseer. In all representatives of 27 affiliated Districts Association of PBBA were present. Walayat Ali Shah was named as representative for Punjab Sports Board.

