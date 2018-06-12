A climate of crisis

With the challenges of global warming assuming centre-stage, the significance of plants and trees has increased manifold. Rapid industrialisation, nuclear explosions, the large-scale use of ammunitions in war-torn territories – including Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen and Syria – and the presence of a large number of smoke-emitting vehicles on roads have caused temperatures to rise to dangerous levels.

We must bear in mind that deforestation is akin to self-immolation. If we don’t heed to this issue in a timely manner, we will soon find ourselves grappling with the vagaries of a harsh climate. In order to prevent climatic conditions from aggravating further, we will have to scale up our efforts to preserve nature in its original form.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali