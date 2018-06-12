Tue June 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

June 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

A climate of crisis

With the challenges of global warming assuming centre-stage, the significance of plants and trees has increased manifold. Rapid industrialisation, nuclear explosions, the large-scale use of ammunitions in war-torn territories – including Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen and Syria – and the presence of a large number of smoke-emitting vehicles on roads have caused temperatures to rise to dangerous levels.

x
Advertisement

We must bear in mind that deforestation is akin to self-immolation. If we don’t heed to this issue in a timely manner, we will soon find ourselves grappling with the vagaries of a harsh climate. In order to prevent climatic conditions from aggravating further, we will have to scale up our efforts to preserve nature in its original form.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar