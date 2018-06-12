PHC closes down 43 quack centres

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday closed down 43 businesses of quacks, and initiated proceedings against them. According to a press release issued here Monday, the PHC teams raided 139 treatment centres in four districts, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Okara. They sealed 43 outlets being run by quacks, including 20 in Faisalabad, 15 in Sahiwal, six in Okara and two in Lahore. Out of the visited centres as per the census, 34 quacks have quit their quackery business.