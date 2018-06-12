Tue June 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
June 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHC closes down 43 quack centres

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Monday closed down 43 businesses of quacks, and initiated proceedings against them. According to a press release issued here Monday, the PHC teams raided 139 treatment centres in four districts, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Sahiwal and Okara. They sealed 43 outlets being run by quacks, including 20 in Faisalabad, 15 in Sahiwal, six in Okara and two in Lahore. Out of the visited centres as per the census, 34 quacks have quit their quackery business.

x
Advertisement

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar