Mon June 11, 2018
Sabah
June 11, 2018

Six youths martyred in IHK

SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred six Kashmiri youths during their ongoing state terrorism in Kupwara district on Sunday. The youths were killed during a siege and search operation in Keran area of the district early in the morning. The martyrdom of youths comes at a time when the Indian government has announced a so-called ceasefire in the occupied territory.

