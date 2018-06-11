Six youths martyred in IHK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred six Kashmiri youths during their ongoing state terrorism in Kupwara district on Sunday. The youths were killed during a siege and search operation in Keran area of the district early in the morning. The martyrdom of youths comes at a time when the Indian government has announced a so-called ceasefire in the occupied territory.
SRINAGAR: Indian troops martyred six Kashmiri youths during their ongoing state terrorism in Kupwara district on Sunday. The youths were killed during a siege and search operation in Keran area of the district early in the morning. The martyrdom of youths comes at a time when the Indian government has announced a so-called ceasefire in the occupied territory.
Comments