‘RCCI achievement award ceremony in Baku’

Islamabad : Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Zahid Latif Khan said that 31st Achievement Award ceremony in Baku, Azerbaijan will open new doors for business communities of both sides.

In an interview with ‘The News’, RCCI president said that RCCI was also working to promote soft image of Pakistan in the world. After Dubai and Turkey now Achievement Award ceremony in Baku, Azerbaijan from 4 to 5 July 2018 would promote soft image of Pakistan in international business community.

RCCI president told that there are around 60 embassies of different countries working in Baku. RCCI has invited all the diplomats of these countries in award ceremony to give strong message to foreign investors that Pakistan is safe for foreign investment.

RCCI president told that so far 400 participants are conform who would join the award ceremony. “I am sure this number would increase, as more people are showing their interest to join this ceremony,” he added.

He further told that during ceremony there would business to business meetings with Pakistan and Azerbaijan business community meeting. This would give them opportunity to exchange their views and make future investment plans.

RCCI president said Jang Media Group is our official partner and we are hopeful that this ceremony would be successful and would create good image of Pakistan.

President Zahid Latif said that Azerbaijan is always very friendly and supportive of Pakistan. “Azerbaijan is expert in oil industry and Pakistan can get benefit from their expert services,” he added. He told that there are many sectors in which both countries could have business deals like pharmaceuticals, export of Pakistani mango, basmati rice and tourism. “There is opportunity to establish Pakistani restaurants and hotels in Azerbaijan for Pakistani business community,” he told.

While giving his message to Pakistani business community RCCI President Zahid Latif said that they should come forward and join RCCI in 31st Achievement Award in Baku to see how many opportunities they could have to establish their businesses.

Zahid Latif Khan President RCCI is the Chairman and chief Executive Officer of M/s Zahid Latif Khan Security (Pvt) limited, one of the leading corporate brokerage entities at Islamabad stock exchange. He also holds the distinction of serving as Board member of other capital market institutions such as Islamabad Stock Exchange, National Commodity Exchange limited and NCEL Building Management Limited.