Siraj concerned at recurrence of violence

TIMERGARA: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Senator Sirajul Haq on Friday expressed concern over the recurrence of violence and termed it a challenge to hold election in a peaceful manner.

He was talking to reporters after inquiring after the health of those injured in an explosion in Maidan area a day earlier. Condemning the attack on police mobile van in Maidan, the JI chief said peace had been restored in the area by security forces, which had been challenged again.

Sirajul Haq said in case the law and order situation did not improve it would definitely affect the upcoming general elections. "There is a curfew-like situation in Waziristan and occurrence of such incidents is a challenge for the government and security agencies," he added.

To a question, Sirajul Haq said the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) had not issued ticket to a single candidate so far. "The candidates have submitted their nomination papers with the Election Commission of Pakistan under the banner of MMA. The meetings of the boards in all the four provinces are underway after which names of MMA candidates would be finalised and announced at the meeting of parliamentary board on June 9 (today)," he added. "Once the names are finalised other candidates will withdraw their nomination papers," Sirajul Haq said.