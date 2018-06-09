Railways chairman meets PAF delegation

Islamabad: Chairman Ministry of Railways Javed Anwar had a cordial meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) at the Ministry of Railways. The PAF delegation was led by Air Vice Marshal Aamir Masood. They discussed about the resurgence of PAF sidings with the help of Pakistan Railways. In June 2016, the PAF requested for revival of railway sidings at three locations. It was decided that a new track of 1.10 km will be constructed for a base.

For this purpose, 57 pc material has been dispatched and this project will be completed till March 2019. There will be upgradation of 5.10 lengthy railway track of another base. For this purpose, 80pc material has been dispatched. This project will be completed in December 2018.

Another railway track will also be upgraded for the third airbase. It also has length of 5.10 km. It will also be completed till December, 2018. The soil investigation and design of bridges on these tracks have also been done. “Construction of bridges on these tracks and their designs must be given priority,” said chairman, Ministry of Railways. This meeting was also attended by Farukh Taimur Ghilzai, Secretary Railway Board, Mazhar Ali Shah, DG Planning, Munawar Ali Shah, DG Technical, and Faisal Ismael, Member Finance.