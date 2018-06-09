Caretaker CM asks Pesco to stop loadshedding in KP

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Dost Muhammad Khan has directed the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) chief to take immediate steps for bringing loadshedding to an end in the province.

He was talking to Pesco Chief Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan at Chief Minister’s Secretariat Peshawar. Matters pertaining to the upgradation of transmission system of Pesco and load-shedding were discussed.

The chief minister directed him to solve the problem of unscheduled power shut downs in the province in the holy month of Ramazan. Dost Muhammad directed the Pesco chief to start taking necessary steps for continued power supply during the polling in the coming elections as well. He said that the Pesco chief should personally monitor the load-shedding, load management and the unscheduled power shut downs and take remedial measures in this regard, adding that the Pesco chief should personally monitor the whole affairs and overcome the line losses.

Dost Muhammad said that the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had the advantage of having maximum number of hydel power generation spots of the country. He asked the Pesco to upgrade the system capable to lift the required amount of load of electricity.

The caretaker chief minister said that if the Pesco officials have the will and the level of commitment, they would certainly find ways to provide relief to the people in the holy month of Ramazan. He also asked them to explore the possibility of encouraging solarisation and using wind for power generation in the province.