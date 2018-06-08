Rain disrupts WI-SL Test

PORT OF SPAIN: Rain interrupted the play on the second day of the first Test of the three-match series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka in Trinidad on Thursday. West Indies had ended the first day at the Queen´s Park Oval on 246 for six after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. When the rain stopped the play on Thursday West Indies were 268 for 6. Shane Dowrich was batting on 57 and Devendra Bishoo was 7 not out.