Fri June 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
June 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rain disrupts WI-SL Test

PORT OF SPAIN: Rain interrupted the play on the second day of the first Test of the three-match series between the West Indies and Sri Lanka in Trinidad on Thursday. West Indies had ended the first day at the Queen´s Park Oval on 246 for six after winning the toss and choosing to bat first. When the rain stopped the play on Thursday West Indies were 268 for 6. Shane Dowrich was batting on 57 and Devendra Bishoo was 7 not out.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar