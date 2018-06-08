GDA awards tickets to ex-CM Ghous Ali Shah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) awarded NA-208 and PS-26 tickets to former Sindh chief minister Justice (retd) Syed Ghous Ali Shah.
The GDA is a coalition of different political parties led by Pakistan Muslim League-Functional Leader Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi, also known as Pir Pagara. Shah got the tickets for NA-208 Khairpur-I (previously NA-215) and PS-26 (previously PS-29).
The GDA has filed an application against the PPP’s alleged violation of the electoral code of conduct and pre-poll rigging in different parts of Karachi. The application claims that motor vehicles openly displaying the PPP’s flags have been carrying out development works in PS-104 and other provincial assembly constituencies.
