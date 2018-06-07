Musharraf to return Pakistan after Eidul Fitr: Dr Amjad

ISLAMABAD: Chairman All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) General (R) Pervez Musharraf will return back to the country after Eidul Fitr and will participate in party's election campaign.

This was announced by APML President Dr Muhammad Amjad here on Wednesday in a press conference before 'Iftar' dinner hosted by him. APML Chief Organiser Syed Faqeer Hussain Bukhari was also present in the press conference. APML leadership announced that General Musharraf will return to Pakistan following Eidul Fitr but his final date of arrival will be announced once Supreme Court (SC) announces its decision in General Musharraf's appeal against disqualification to contest the polls.

Even if SC doesn’t decide the appeal in his favour, he'll return to the country and lead his party in the elections. It was also announced that General Musharraf will contest 2018 elections from four constituencies including Chitral, Jhang, Gwadar and Karachi. Dr Amjad said that APML wants to become part of the political system through election process and we don't believe in any other non-political system.

He negated the rumours about any imminent deal through which General Musharraf to become President of Pakistan. He said that APML would participate in the elections through seat adjustment with its allied parties. In next couple of days party would announce its final candidates from all over Pakistan.