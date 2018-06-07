SCCI to hold Business Excellence Award in Turkey

PESHAWAR: Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has decided to hold Business Excellence Award ceremony in Istanbul, capital of Turkey, with the objective of attracting Turkish investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“This year the prestigious Business Excellence Award for the year 2017-18 will be held in Istanbul on August 8, 9 and 10, 2018,” announced Zahidullah Shinwari, President SCCI.

Speaking at a press conference here, Zahidullah Shinwari said the event would provide an exposure to KP businessmen for doing business at international level. “The SCCI will take a delegation comprising around 100 members of businessmen from KP to Turkey,” Zahid added.

The mayor of Istanbul would be the chief guest of the event, he said, adding, Pakistan embassy was extending full cooperation in this regard.

During the visit, Zahid said an investment conference would also held in Istanbul wherein businessmen and investors of Turkey would be given presentations on different potential business opportunities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Businessmen to Businessmen’ (B to B) meetings will also be arranged on the occasion so that businessmen of both the countries should have the opportunity of interaction and exchanging views for initiation of commerce and trade in both the countries.

President SCCI said it is a very good opportunity and will serve as expansion of business in KP and Fata through development of relations between businessmen of Pakistan and Turkey.