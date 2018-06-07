Imran Khan may contest from Bannu

BANNU: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has received nomination papers for contesting National Assembly-35 seat in Bannu, sources said.

The party sources said PTI Bannu chapter president, Matiullah Khan, Malik Khalid Khan and Asifur Rehman obtained the nomination papers from the district office of the Election Commission for Imran Khan.

Matiullah Khan is also election campaign in-charge for the party chief in Bannu. They said the nomination papers were received under special instructions from the party leaders Naeemul Haq and Ali Ameen Gandapur. The party sources said the nomination papers would be sent to Banigala residence of Imran Khan.