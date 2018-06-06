Change in nomination papers: It’s chance to looters reaching Parliament, says Qadri

LAHORE: PAT Chairman Dr Tahirul Qadri said by changing nomination papers and making Article 62/63 ineffectual has opened the gate of parliament for plunderers and dishonest people.

Moreover, if only plunderers and killers could reach assemblies then police, NAB, and FIA must be abolished.

These views were expressed by Dr Tahirul Qadri while addressing a press conference Tuesday at the PAT Headquarters in Model Town.

He said gist of Constitution had gone with the abolishing of the article; Article 62/63 made powerless in a bid to provide benefit to the corrupt and dishonest politicians seeking entry to the parliament. He claimed the principle under which Nawaz Sharif was disqualified, was bulldozed.

PAT chief said in December 2012, his party held a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan for Article 62, 63 and in January 2013, followers of the PAT protested for electoral reforms in Islamabad for five days. He said his struggle for electoral reforms was the main cause of Model Town killings.

He said if Article 62/63 were not to be applied in letter and spirit, then both must be removed from the Constitution for good. He said the PAT struggle was to save Constitution from ultimate annihilation; kick out such system which paves the way into assemblies for criminal elements; which indeed is utter disregard and insult of Constitution as well millions of Pakistanis.

He said judgments in Panama cases had raised hope of indiscriminate accountability, but changes in nomination form have dashed all such hopes. He said now a thief is saying, “why I was disqualified”? but honesty, truthfulness, and decency are asking why we have been removed from affidavit, Dr Qadri added, saying the PAT will continue its “change the system” movement. Before holding the press conference, Qadri chaired party’s core committee meeting to develop strategy on upcoming polls and Model Town issue.