Reds outplay Tigers in Ramazan Hockey

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Reds overwhelmed Peshawar Greens 3-0 while Peshawar Tigers edged out Dolphins 3-2 to move into the next stage of Ramzan Cup Hockey under way at Lala Ayub Stadium the other day. In the first match of the night Ramzan Cup Hadi scored twice while Ijaz netted the third goal. In the second match, Tigers returned winners thanks to last minute goal scored by Ijaz Khan. Earlier, Samad netted both goals for the Dolphins while Mohammad Zahid struck brace for Tigers to take the game into last minute on 2-2 score.