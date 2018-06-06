Floods of despair

The 2010 Pakistan floods caused destruction at a large scale. Thousands of people were left homeless. Even though eight years have passed, people couldn’t be rehabilitated. These people are still waiting for the government’s help. In place of their houses stand mounds of rubble. After the disaster, Pakistan received sufficient foreign aid.

But it is shameful that the authorities haven’t taken sufficient measures to alleviate the suffering of the affected population. If Pakistan wants to get ahead, it should begin working for the welfare of those who are living below the poverty line and don’t have enough means to make their ends meet.

Maria Mukhtar

Karachi